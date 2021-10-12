﻿
English
Mexican industrial production increases in August

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 20:29:23 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican industrial output in August rose 5.2 percent, year-over-year, and 0.4 percent, month-over-month, according to data released on Tuesday by statistics agency, Inegi.

Government data indicated industrial output in the local mining sector in August grew 1.7 percent, year-over-year. Likewise, industrial production in the civil construction and manufacturing industry segments in August improved 7.6 percent, and 6.1 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year basis.

Inegi said industrial output in the mining sector in August fell 0.1 percent, month-over-month. However, industrial production in the civil construction and manufacturing industry sectors in August rose 1.9 percent, and 0.2 percent, respectively, both month-over-month.


