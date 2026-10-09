Mexican heavy vehicle production up 121.4 percent in September

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), Mexico produced 15,181 heavy vehicles in September this year, up 121.39 percent from the 6,857 units produced in September 2025. In the first nine months of 2026, heavy vehicle production totaled 117,121 units, up 10.32 percent from the 106,168 units produced in the same period last year.

Cargo vehicles accounted for 97.7 percent of output in the January to September period at 114,443 units, while the remaining 2,678 units, or 2.3 percent, were passenger buses. Freightliner was the largest producer in September with 9,064 units, followed by International with 4,477 units and Kenworth with 1,023 units. For the nine month period, Freightliner produced 72,668 units, up 19.4 percent year on year, while International produced 31,416 units, up 9.6 percent, and Kenworth produced 8,328 units, down 28.3 percent.

Mexico exported 12,707 heavy vehicles in September, up 144.55 percent from the 5,196 units exported in the same month of 2025. Exports in the first nine months of the year totaled 98,394 units, up 12.05 percent year on year. The US was the main destination with 92.5 percent of the total at 90,967 units, followed by Canada with 4,489 units and Colombia with 1,861 units. Freightliner exported 8,467 units in September, followed by International with 4,015 units, and Kenworth with 225 units.

In the domestic market, retail sales of heavy vehicles totaled 2,980 units in September, down 11.26 percent year on year, while wholesale sales rose 17.94 percent to 2,965 units. In the January to September period, retail sales fell 17.47 percent to 25,289 units, while wholesale sales increased 8.24 percent to 23,556 units.