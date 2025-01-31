Mexican GDP increases in 2024

According to preliminary numbers from the Mexican statistics institute, INEGI, the total GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of 2024 preliminary estimates point to an increase of 1.3 percent from 2023.

The GDP growth in 2024 reflects mainly tertiary activities, mostly services, increasing by 2.3 percent from 2023, while primary activities, mostly mining and agriculture, declined by 2.5 percent and secondary activities, reflecting industrial activities, increased by 0.3 percent.

On a quarterly basis, the Mexican (GDP) declined in Q4 2024 by 0.6 percent from the previous quarter, but increased by the same 0.6 percent from Q4 2023.

According to INDEC, the preliminary estimates offers in short term, 30 days after the conclusion of the quarter, a view of the economic activities of the country in a process that could be upgraded by future additional information.