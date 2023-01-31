﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican economy grows 3.5 percent in Q4

Tuesday, 31 January 2023 22:32:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Mexican economy grew 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the same quarter of 2021. It is the seventh consecutive increase, and in all of 2022 it increased 3.0 percent, according to the first estimate of the national statistics agency Inegi, released today.

Despite the increase, the size of Mexico’s economy still lags behind; prior to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the Mexican economy accumulated four quarters of decline. In 2022, GDP grew 3.0 percent, an increase that is added to the 4.7 percent increase in 2021. However, the 0.2 percent drop and the 8.0 percent drop in 2019 and 2020, respectively, is higher than the recovery.

In 2022, the Mexican economy is 0.9 percent below 2018, the last year of the previous presidential term.


Tags: Mexico North America Economics 

Similar articles

Mexico's steel industry GDP grows 1.2 percent in Q3

28 Nov | Steel News

Mexican economic activity in November increases slightly

25 Jan | Steel News

Mexican economic activity increases in June

25 Aug | Steel News

Mexican economic activity increases in April

25 Jun | Steel News

Mexican economic activity declines in May

28 Jul | Steel News

Mexican economic activity declines in March

27 May | Steel News

Mexican economic activity declines in July

27 Sep | Steel News

Mexican economic activity increases in February

29 Apr | Steel News

Mexican economic activity increases in November

24 Jan | Steel News

OECD unemployment rate stable at 5.2 percent in October

11 Dec | Steel News