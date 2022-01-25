﻿
English
Mexican economic activity in November increases slightly

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 20:27:36 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican economic activity in November slightly rose 0.3 percent, year-over-year, and 0.3 percent, month-over-month, said the nation’s statistics agency, Inegi, on Tuesday.

Inegi said primary and secondary activities in November grew 6.9 percent, and 0.7 percent, both on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, tertiary activities in November remained stable, with zero growth on a year-over-year analysis.

According to Inegi, primary and tertiary activities in November increased 7.2 percent, and 0.5 percent, month-over-month. However, secondary activities in November slightly fell 0.1 percent, also on a month-over-month analysis.


