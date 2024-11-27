 |  Login 
FDI to Mexico at $3.2 billion, the second lowest in history

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 14:12:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Mexico totaled $3.2 billion in the third quarter of the year, 1.6 percent more than the same period last year. It is the second lowest amount in Mexican history for the same period, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the Mexican central bank Banxico.

Of the total investment, new investment totaled $511 million in the quarter, 38.3 percent less than in the third quarter of 2023. This figure represented 15.9 percent of the total and is also the lowest amount in history for the same period.

In the area of ​​reinvestment of profits of FDI, for a third quarter of the year, a divestment or repatriation of capital of $225 million was recorded for the first time.

In the January-September period, FDI totaled $36.1 billion, down 1.6 percent from the same period last year. Of the total, new investment accounted for 5.7 percent and reinvested profits accounted for 86.2 percent.


