Mexican economic activity increases in April

Friday, 25 June 2021 21:43:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexican economic activity in April rose 21.4 percent, year-over-year, but declined 0.2 percent, month-over-month, according to data released on Friday by statistics agency, Inegi.

Inegi said primary activities in April declined 0.1 percent, year-over-year. On the other hand, secondary and tertiary activities in April grew 35.7 percent, and 17 percent, both on a year-over-year analysis.

According to government data, primary and secondary activities in April dropped 2.9 percent, and 0.2 percent, both on a month-over-month basis. However, tertiary activities in April increased 0.3 percent, also on a month-over-month analysis.


