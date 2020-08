Tuesday, 28 July 2020 00:03:56 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican economic activity in May declined 21.6 percent, year-on-year, and 2.6 percent, month-on-month, statistics agency, Inegi, said this week.

Despite Covid-19, Inegi said primary activities in May rose 2.5 percent, year-on-year, and 1.6 percent, month-on-month. Secondary activities in May fell 29.7 percent, year-on-year, and 1.8 percent, month-on-month.

Following the same downtrend, tertiary activities in May decreased 19.1 percent, year-on-year, and 3.2 percent, month-on-month, Inegi said.