Mexican economic activity increases in June

Wednesday, 25 August 2021 20:20:26 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican economic activity in June rose 13.4 percent, year-over-year, but declined 0.9 percent, month-over-month, said statistics agency, Inegi.

Primary activities in June grew 8 percent, year-over-year. Both secondary and tertiary activities in June rose 13.6 percent, also on a year-over-year basis.

According to Inegi, primary activities in June declined 4.4 percent, month-over-month. Likewise, secondary and tertiary activities in June fell 0.5 percent, and 0.7 percent, respectively, both on a month-over-month basis.


