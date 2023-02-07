Gross fixed investment in Mexico rises 5.9 percent in January

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 01:45:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Gross fixed investment in Mexico rose 5.9 percent in January, year-over-year. It is the 20th consecutive increase, but investment still lags behind 2018, according to seasonally adjusted data from national statistics agency Inegi, analyzed by SteelOrbis.

Inegi measures investment with an index and in January it was 100.7 units, which is 0.7 percent above the 2013 level. It's also 2.2 percent below January 2018, which was the last year of the previous presidential administration.

In the month-on-month comparison, a marginal reduction was registered in January. In the annual comparison, 20 consecutive increases have accumulated, although they are still insufficient to make up for the ground lost in 26 consecutive months of contraction in investment in Mexico.