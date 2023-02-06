Consumer confidence in Mexico grows 3.4 percent in January

Monday, 06 February 2023 21:48:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The consumer confidence index (CCI) in Mexico grew 3.4 percent, month-over-month, in January 2023. It is the fifth consecutive monthly increase and was the most vigorous increase in the last 14 months, according to SteelOrbis analysis of data released by the national statistics agency Inegi.

In annual comparison, it increased 2.7 percent. It is the first increase after seven consecutive falls, according to seasonally adjusted data.

According to Inegi, the index was 44.2 points. It is the highest level of the first month of 2020 (43.8 points), 2021 (38.8 points), and 2022 (43.0 points). Although it is 3.1 percent lower than that of January 2019 (45.6 points), which was the first year of the current presidential government.

The 50 point level marks the division between the zone of optimism (above 50) and the zone of pessimism (below 50 points). In more than two decades of the indicator's history, the 50 point level has never been reached.

Of the five questions considered by the index, the largest increase was registered in "How do you consider the economic situation of the country today compared to 12 months ago?" with an annual increase of 6.2 percent. Thus the negative trend of the last six months was broken.

According to the financial group Ve por Más, "items related to the family led the advance in consumer confidence."