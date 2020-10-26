Mexican economic activity declines in August

Monday, 26 October 2020 18:46:07 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican economic activity in August fell 8.5 percent, year-over-year, but increased 1.1 percent, month-over-month, statistics agency Inegi said on Monday.

According to government data, primary activities in August grew 5.9 percent, year-over-year. However, secondary and tertiary activities in August dropped 8.4 percent, and 9.3 percent, respectively, both year-over-year.

Inegi said primary activities in August declined 5.9 percent, month-over-month. On the other hand, secondary activities in August improved 3.3 percent, month-over-month. Tertiary activities in August increased 0.4 percent, also on a month-over-month analysis.