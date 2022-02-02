﻿
Metinvest’s pig iron output up 14.5% in 2021 amid higher output at Ilyich Steel

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 12:26:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its operational results for the full year of 2021.

Accordingly, in 2021 Metinvest’s total output of pig iron increased by 14.5 percent year on year to 9.71 million mt, due to the acquisition of DMK’s integral property complex and higher pig iron output at Ilyich Steel. At Ilyich Steel, production increased by 387,000 mt, due to blast furnace productivity improvements and major overhauls conducted in 2020, while at Azovstal production remained almost unchanged, both year on year.

In the full year, Metinvest’s crude steel output totaled 9.53 million mt, increasing by 15.3 percent year on year, driven by the acquisition of production facilities in Kamianske and increased production at the Mariupol plants. In 2021, production at Ilyich Steel rose by 189,000 mt and production at Azovstal increased by 143,000 mt.

In the given period, Metinvest’s production of merchant semi-finished products amounted to 3.41 million mt, increasing by 2.9 percent year on year.

In the full year, the group’s production of finished steel rose by 23 percent year on year to 7.23 million mt. In particular, its flats production increased by 1.14 million mt year on year to 5.97 million mt.

In the mining sector, in 2021 Metinvest’s total iron ore concentrate output rose by 2.7 percent compared to the previous year to 31.34 million mt. Meanwhile, the group’s output of merchant iron ore products fell by eight percent year on year to 17.53 million mt, while the output of iron ore pellets rose by 18.1 percent year on year to 5.81 million mt in the given quarter.

Metinvest’s coking coal concentrate output in 2021 this year rose by 92.2 percent year on year to 5.54 million mt.


