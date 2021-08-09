Metinvest’s pig iron output up 8% in H1 amid higher output at Mariupol plants

Monday, 09 August 2021 11:21:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its operational results for the first half of the current year.

Accordingly, in the first half this year, Metinvest’s total output of pig iron increased by eight percent year on year to 4.40 million mt, amid greater production at both Mariupol plants. At Azovstal, production increased by 151,000 mt.

In the first half, Metinvest’s crude steel output totaled 4.36 million mt, increasing by 10 percent year on year, due to a 210,000 increase in production at Ilyich Steel and an 185,000 increase in production at Azovstal.

In the given half, Metinvest’s production of merchant semi-finished products amounted to 1.45 million mt, decreasing by four percent year on year.

In the given period, the group’s production of finished steel rose by 22 percent year on year to 3.48 million mt. In particular, its flats production increased by 547,000 mt year on year to 2.94 million mt, due to higher production of hot rolled coil following the reconstruction of the hot strip mill 1700 at Ilyich Steel.

In the mining sector, Metinvest’s total iron ore concentrate output rose by five percent compared to the same period of the previous year to 15.86 million mt. This was due to greater ore production at all iron ore assets, as well as the effect of operational improvements. Meanwhile, the group’s output of merchant iron ore products fell by one percent year on year to 9.75 million mt, while the output of iron ore pellets rose by 41 percent year on year to 3.58 million mt in the given quarter.

Metinvest’s coking coal concentrate output in the first half this year rose by 76 percent year on year to 2.70 million mt.