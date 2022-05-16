Ukraine’s Metinvest produces less pig iron and crude steel output in Q1

Monday, 16 May 2022 12:12:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its operational results for the first quarter this year.

Accordingly, in the first quarter this year Metinvest’s total output of pig iron decreased by 31.1 percent quarter on quarter and was down by 15.0 percent year on year to 1.83 million mt. At Ilyich Steel, production decreased by 554,000 mt, while at Azovstal production declined by 339,000 mt, both year on year.

In the given period, Metinvest’s crude steel output totaled 1.96 million mt, decreasing by 24.5 percent quarter on quarter and down by 7.8 percent year on year. In the first quarter, production at Ilyich Steel fell by 402,000 mt and production at Azovstal decreased by 372,000 mt.

In the given period, Metinvest’s production of merchant semi-finished products amounted to 522,000 million mt, decreasing by 31.7 percent year on year.

In the first quarter, the group’s production of finished steel fell by 11.6 percent year on year to 1.47 million mt. In particular, its flats production decreased by 20.8 percent year on year to 1.11 million mt.

In the mining sector, in the given quarter Metinvest’s total iron ore concentrate output fell by 21.3 percent year on year to 6.12 million mt. Meanwhile, the group’s output of merchant iron ore products fell by 15.8 percent year on year to 4.06 million mt, while the output of iron ore pellets fell by 34.9 percent year on year to 1.28 million mt in the given quarter.

Metinvest’s coking coal concentrate output in the given quarter this year rose by 28.8 percent year on year to 1.27 million mt.