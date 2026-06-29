Metinvest secures €20 million financing for renewable energy investment

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has announced that it has signed a €20 million long-term financing agreement with Ukraine’s largest steel producer, Metinvest Group, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdańsk, Poland.

The financing will support part of Metinvest’s investment program in Ukraine, helping maintain critical industrial operations and improve energy resilience at the company’s production facilities.

Solar investment to strengthen energy resilience

The investment includes the installation of photovoltaic panels with a total installed capacity of 37 MW at existing production sites. According to BSTDB, the renewable energy project will reduce reliance on grid electricity, improve operational resilience during power outages and support the continuity of industrial production. The bank added that the financing is also expected to help preserve industrial production capacity, exports and related economic activity.

BSTDB President Serhat Köksal said supporting resilient businesses in Ukraine remains a priority for the bank and that the financing will strengthen industrial operations, energy resilience and the country’s economic recovery.