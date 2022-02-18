Ukraine’s Metinvest to invest over $1.2 billion in modernization of facilities

Friday, 18 February 2022 12:13:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has stated that it intends to invest over $1.2 billion in the environmental modernization of its facilities in 2022.

The company will reconstruct the dedusting systems in its subsidiary Azovstal’s basic oxygen furnace shop. The new dedusting systems are due to be commissioned in phases during the 2022-23 period. It is expected to be the largest environmental project in the company’s history, with investments exceeding $180 million.

In addition, Metinvest plans to complete the reconstruction of the gas-cleaning units of the casthouses and stockhouses of blast furnace No. 4 and the construction of the air separation unit at Ilyich Steel. The company is also replacing the gas cleaning units of the Lurgi-552A pelletizing machine at Northern GOK.

Last year, the company launched a major project to build a new cold rolled, galvanised and color-coated coil production facility at Illich Steel. Total investments in the project will exceed $1 billion. The project will make it possible to replace over a million mt of imports with high-quality domestic products. Another major environmental project in 2021 was the reconstruction, including new construction work, of the gas-cleaning units of the casthouses and the stockhouses of blast furnace No. 5 at Ilyich Steel.