Metinvest to give commitments in the event of DMK acquisition

Wednesday, 05 May 2021 17:30:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine’s Antimonopoly Committee has proceeded with the evaluation of the сase filed by major Ukrainian steelmaker Metinvest BV regarding its target to purchase DMK, one of the leading steel-producing assets in the country with a full production cycle.

Following analysis and assessment of the impact of the intended sectoral concentration on the competitiveness in the related commodities markets, the committee has verified the potential negative effects on the merchant pig iron market.

Meanwhile, Metinvest has put forward suggestions for the commitments which it is ready to undertake in the event of a successful deal, SteelOrbis has learned. Accordingly, during the next three years, starting from the month following the month when a deal would be concluded, the company has pledged to sell at least 12,000 mt of merchant pig iron per year, avoiding any unreasonable refusal to offer the material to the market. Moreover, the company is going to make commitments not to voice overvalued prices and, concurrently, to provide information on sales prices and consumers to the Antimonopoly Committee, also within three years, starting from the year following that in which the transaction is done.


