 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine’s...

Ukraine’s Kametstal to make major investments in modernization this year

Tuesday, 11 February 2025 13:42:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Kametstal Iron and Steel Works, a subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has announced that it has allocated over UAH 2.5 billion ($60 million) for its investment program for this year.

Accordingly, the company will invest about a third of the allocated budget in the modernization of its blast furnace No. 9 to ensure stable production. Moreover, Kametstal will overhaul its energy infrastructure, including the construction of an alternative power plant consisting of solar panels and renewal of its water and gas pipelines. Also, it will construct a new blast furnace gas collector and modernize its continuous casting machine No. 1.

Kametstal aims to implement a total of 114 investment projects during the current year.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Investments Metinvest 

Similar articles

Metinvest expands into Finland and Sweden for exports

27 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhkoks repairs coke battery No. 2

04 Jun | Steel News

Metinvest plans to strengthen presence in North Africa and Turkey

03 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest to invest over $1.2 billion in modernization of facilities

18 Feb | Steel News

Metinvest to give commitments in the event of DMK acquisition

05 May | Steel News

Metinvest secures loan for hot strip mill upgrade at Ilyich

24 Jul | Steel News

Metinvest secures long-term coking coal supplies in Ukraine

17 Aug | Steel News

Metinvest secures loan to finance new concaster at Ilyich Steel

24 Jul | Steel News

Metinvest’s Ilyich launches first phase of sinter plant gas cleaning system

26 Apr | Steel News

Metinvest to invest $85.5 million in reconstruction of Ilyich rolling mill

24 Aug | Steel News