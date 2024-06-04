Ukraine’s Zaporizhkoks repairs coke battery No. 2

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 13:30:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhkoks, a coke mill belonging to Metinvest group, has announced that it has completed another stage of repair works at its coke battery No. 2.

According to its statement, the company has repaired three coking chambers and has replaced older equipment, structural elements and gas supply and gas outlet fittings in order to ensure a stable operation and reduce the battery’s impact on the environment.

In the January-April period this year, Zaporizhkok’s output of BF coke totaled 289,980 mt, increasing 1.5 percent year on year, as steelOrbis reported previously.