Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal to raise its investments to $26.43 million in 2025

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced that it plans to invest UAH 1.1 billion ($26.43 million) in improving its ancillary equipment and processes in 2025, after UAH 938 million ($22.55 million) of investments in 2024. The investment in 2025 will include major repairs at blast furnace No. 3 and two sintering machines and the modernization of its rolling capacity, among several other projects.

Zaporizhstal carried out repair works at its three blast furnaces in 2024, with a total investment of UAH 230 million ($5.53 million). Similar investments were directed to major repairs of the main rolling units, including two sintering machines and an overhaul of the environmental protection equipment.

“The main focus of Zaporizhstal's capital investment program is focused on supporting the effective and trouble-free operation of production equipment and its treatment facilities. Investments amounted to UAH 500 million in 2022, UAH 750 million in 2023 and UAH 938 million in 2024. The capital investment budget in 2025 is planned at UAH 1.1 billion and we are already implementing the first planned projects,” stated Zaporizhstal general director Taras Shevchenko.