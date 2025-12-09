 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Hyundai...

Hyundai Steel announces $116 million scrap investment

Tuesday, 09 December 2025 15:08:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korean steel producer Hyundai Steel has revealed plans to invest KRW 170 billion ($116.83 million) by 2032 to enhance its low-carbon raw material capabilities, placing particular emphasis on high-quality steel scrap processing. The initiative involves adding a new shredder facility and introducing scrap sorting lines at the company’s Pohang and Dangjin plants.

In the first stage of the project, Hyundai Steel will allocate KRW 22 billion ($15 million) to set up an advanced scrap processing facility in southern Gyeonggi. This stage includes installing shredders along with crushing, sorting and refining systems. The company aims to convert waste scrap into high-quality scrap through a specialized operator and will expand the facility with additional shredders and refining lines depending on operational results. Construction is planned for the first half of 2027, with full operations targeted for 2028.

Beyond shredded scrap production, Hyundai Steel is also working on new technologies to upgrade general scrap into higher-quality material. A pilot sorting and refining unit installed at the Pohang plant in 2024 is already operating, supported by ongoing in-house R&D. The company also plans to broaden this research by applying for a national project in 2026.

This investment aligns with Hyundai Steel’s mid- to long-term carbon-neutral strategy, which includes gradually shifting both electric arc furnace and blast furnace operations toward additional lower-carbon facilities. The company is also researching hydrogen-based technologies as part of its plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Korea S. Southeast Asia Steelmaking Hyundai 

Similar articles

December US scrap settles $10-20/nt higher on improved domestic and export demand

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Panel at New Horizons: CBAM will affect global scrap demand

09 Dec | Steel News

Tokyo Steel cuts shindachi prices for Tokyo Bay yard, dollar prices remain firm

08 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

US flat steel pricing steady to up amid solid demand and rising December scrap

05 Dec | Flats and Slab

Global View on Scrap: Turkey maintains its positive trend, purchases still slow in Asia

05 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s domestic scrap purchase prices increase on upper end

05 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 49, 2025

05 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s appetite for import scrap remains low despite firm offer prices

05 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Assofermet: Italian scrap market stable in November, with some signs of recovery

05 Dec | Steel News

Taiwan’s import scrap market characterized by silence

05 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

Scrap
Tin foil
GERDAU CORSA
View Offer
Scrap
Burr
GERDAU CORSA
View Offer
Scrap
Industrial return
GERDAU CORSA
View Offer