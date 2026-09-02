Metallus CEO Michael Williams to retire, Kristopher Westbrooks named successor

US based Metallus Inc. announced on August 31 that Michael S. Williams has informed the company's board of directors of his intention to retire as chief executive officer and as a board member, effective December 31, 2026.

The board has appointed Kristopher R. Westbrooks, currently president and chief operating officer of Metallus, to succeed Williams as president and chief executive officer and to join the board of directors, effective January 1, 2027. Williams will remain with the company as a special advisor to the chief executive officer and the board until June 30, 2027. Metallus described the move as the outcome of a comprehensive succession planning process intended to keep the company on its current growth strategy.

Metallus chairman Ronald A. Rice said of Williams, “During Mike's tenure, Metallus has executed a significant transformation focused on enhancing profitability through commercial and operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation, and expanding its presence in higher-growth markets, including aerospace and defense, while continuing to support our long-standing automotive, industrial, energy and distribution customers."

Before joining Metallus, Westbrooks held senior finance and accounting leadership roles at A. Schulman Inc., where he served as vice president, chief accounting officer and corporate controller, and at The Procter & Gamble Company. He began his career in public accounting at PwC.