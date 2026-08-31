US raw steel production decreases by 1.6 percent - week 35, 2026

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on August 29, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.818 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.7 percent.

Production for the week ending on August 29, 2026, decreased 1.6 percent from the previous week ending August 22, 2026, when production was 1.848 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 80.0 percent.

Production was 1.764 million net tons in the week ending August 29, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 78.2 percent. The current week production represents a 3.1 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 29, 2026, was 62.829 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 79.0 percent. That is up 5.5 percent from 59.540 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.0 percent.