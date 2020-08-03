Metalloinvest’s iron ore output up 2.6 percent in H1

Monday, 03 August 2020 10:29:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer based in Russia, has announced its operational results for the first half of 2020.

Accordingly, in the given period Metalloinvest's iron ore and pellet production amounted to 20.18 million mt and 14.16 million mt, respectively, up 2.6 percent and 0.6 percent as compared to the same period of 2019. The rise in the company’s iron ore production was due to the processing of higher quality ore and the reduction of iron ore consumption for concentrate. Meanwhile, the company’s crude steel production increased by 4.6 percent to 2.54 million.

Metalloinvest's iron ore and pellet shipment volumes in the first half amounted to 3.43 million mt and 7.53 million mt, up 8.4 percent and 9.3 percent respectively compared to the same period of 2019.

As for the second quarter, Metalloinvest's iron ore production decreased by 1.7 percent to 9.89 million mt due to scheduled maintenance works at beneficiation workshops No. 1 and No. 3 in the given quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s pellet production decreased by two percent year on year to 7.09 million mt in the second quarter.