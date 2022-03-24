﻿
Megasa implements maintenance at Seixal plant after suspension amid energy crisis

Thursday, 24 March 2022 16:29:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based Megasa has announced that it is starting annual maintenance work at its Portuguese subsidiary SN Seixal.

Megasa suspended the operations at its Portuguese plants SN Seixal and SN Maia at the beginning of this month amid the worsening energy crisis caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine and the increase in electricity and natural gas prices. 

Rolling lines at the plants continue to operate as the company has enough billet in stock, SteelOrbis understands.

The company has called on the Portuguese government to adopt measures to ensure energy supply. Megasa stated that it may be possible to maintain its operations, which represent exports equivalent to €1 billion per year, with the support of national and European institutions and measures.


Tags: Portugal  European Union  steelmaking 

