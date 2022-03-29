Spain’s Megasa to restart Narón plant, Portuguese plants restart also

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 13:42:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spain-based Megasa will resume activity in its smelting furnace at its Narón plant in Spain this Friday, following a halt of almost a month amid high energy costs and a transport strike, according to media reports.

The company also resumed operations at its Portuguese plants SN Seixal and SN Maia, which were suspended at the beginning of this month amid the worsening energy crisis caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine and the increase in electricity and natural gas prices. Megasa has also started annual maintenance works at Seixal, as SteelOrbis previously reported.