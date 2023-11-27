ArcelorMittal to supply green steel for photovoltaic project in Portugal

Monday, 27 November 2023 12:33:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Europe, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced that it will provide 211.8 mt of its XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel with Magnelis® coating to Spanish solar tracker producer Gonvarri Solar Steel. Gonvarri Solar Steel will use XCarb® steel in manufacturing of solar trackers for a photovoltaic project of Spain-based renewable energy company Iberdola in Portugal.

The project, located in Lisbon, will have a total of 915 solar trackers and will be the first photovoltaic project in the Iberian Peninsula to use reduced carbon-emissions steel.

Made from a very high percentage of recycled steel in an electric arc furnace powered by 100 percent renewable energy, XCarb® can reduce carbon emissions by nearly 70 percent compared to the use of other types of steel, as SteelOrbis previously reported.