Mechel launches first stage of new wiredrawing equipment at Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant

Wednesday, 23 June 2021 15:48:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has announced that it has launched four wiredrawing benches at Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant for the production of import-substituting wire. This is the first stage of the facility, where a total of 12 benches will be installed. The project is scheduled to be finished in 2023.

The new equipment which will be used to revamp the plant’s wire and rope facilities is worth RUB 220 million ($3.03 million) and will reduce the plant’s impact on environment. The new wiredrawing benches will produce low-carbon and high-carbon wire rods for rope and spring wire. The four benches’ annual capacity will total up to 50,000 mt.

Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant began implementing the investment project upgrading the plant’s wire and rope facilities in 2016. The project’s cost totals RUB 1.5 billion, including RUB 750 million granted by Russia’s Industrial Development Fund.