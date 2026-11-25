India will need to invest around $350-400 billion over the next two decades to build the steel capacity required to meet its long-term target of around 600 million mt per year by 2047, according to a report by global consultants McKinsey issued on Wednesday, November 25.

India's crude steel capacity stood at around 233 million mt per year in 2026, up from about 210 million mt a year earlier. While Indian steelmakers have announced projects that could add around 60-70 million mt over the next five to 10 years, the country would still need to develop another 290-310 million mt capacity to reach the 2047 target, the report said.

The investment requirement covers expansion of existing facilities, greenfield steel capacity, as well as the equipment and infrastructure needed to support new plants.

McKinsey estimates that the capital could be deployed progressively over the next two decades as steelmakers build capacity to meet rising domestic demand.

It said that India's finished steel demand is expected to reach 250-280 million mt per year by 2035, compared with around 160 million mt in 2025. Demand could rise further to 320-350 million mt per year by 2040, supported by infrastructure, construction, transport and manufacturing.

Around 60-70 million mt of capacity additions have been announced for the next five to 10 years. Of this, around 40-50 mt is expected through the blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF) route, while 15-25 million mt could come through electric arc furnace and induction furnace routes.

BF-BOF accounts for around 70 percent of currently announced additions. Large steelmakers are projected to account for around 70-75 percent of capacity additions through fiscal years 2030 to 2035, the report said.

McKinsey said India's capacity expansion would require parallel growth in mining output, logistics networks, beneficiation capacity and downstream value addition.

The expansion would also create opportunities for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, equipment manufacturers and technology providers. While large Indian steelmakers have developed in-house EPC capabilities, they continue to depend on external vendors for technology. Other producers could require both EPC and technology capabilities as they expand, it said.

Higher steel production will increase demand for iron ore, metallurgical coal and scrap. Since the introduction of the mineral-block auction regime in 2015, around 140 iron ore blocks have been auctioned, but only 47 were operational by May 2026, the report said.