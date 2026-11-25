India's TRL Krosaki Refractories Limited (formerly Tata Refractories Limited) has commissioned a new plant in the western state of Gujarat for production of high-alumina refractories for the steel and cement industries, a company statement said on Wednesday, November 25.

The company said that the project entailed an investment of $16.7 million.

It said that the project, which was completed in 24 months, will produce a range of high-alumina refractory products, including trough castables, low-cement castables, conventional castables and insulation castables, along with refractory bricks to meet requirements of the steel and cement industries.

The plant is equipped with a range of production facilities, including grinding units, silos with automated batching systems, mixing units, electric screw presses, tunnel kilns, high-temperature kilns and driers. It also houses a mould shop and a modern quality-control and testing laboratory to maintain product consistency and meet stringent manufacturing standards, the company said.

The commissioning also marks an important addition to the manufacturing network of Odisha-based TRL Krosaki, which is part of Japan's Krosaki Harima Corporation (KHC) Group. The company has invested more than $59.7 million in expanding and modernising its manufacturing operations in recent years, with the Gujarat project adding another step to its growth strategy, the company added.