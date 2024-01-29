﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Liuzhou Steel posts reduced net loss for 2023

Monday, 29 January 2024 11:42:02 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Guangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Liuzhou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd has stated that it expects to record a net loss of RMB 864 milion-1071 million ($121.7-150.8 billion) for 2023, shrinking compared to the net loss of RMB 2.342 billion recorded in 2022.

The company stated that in 2023 raw material prices moved at high levels, while demand for steel was slack, exerting a negative impact on the company’s performance. Though Liuzhou Steel stove to improve its operations in 2023, it still recorded a net loss in the given year.


Tags: China Far East Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Shanxi Coking expects net profit to decline by 46.79-52.99 percent in 2023

29 Jan | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profits total RMB 56.48 billion in 2023

29 Jan | Steel News

Shandong Steel to see net loss of RMB 370-450 million for 2023

26 Jan | Steel News

Wujin Stainless Steel Pipe expects net profit to total RMB 353 million in 2023

26 Jan | Steel News

Bayi Steel expects net loss of RMB 1.121 billion for 2023

26 Jan | Steel News

Shanxi Coking’s sales of coke up 2.72 percent in Q4

22 Jan | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales up 7.7% to 450 million mt in 2023

16 Jan | Steel News

China Baowu Group produces 130.8 million mt of crude steel in 2023

16 Jan | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profits total RMB 40.04 billion in Jan-Nov

27 Dec | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit totals RMB 26.67 billion in Jan-Oct

27 Nov | Steel News