Friday, 19 April 2024 10:20:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baogang Group has stated that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 70.565 billion ($9.9 billion) in 2023, down 2.23 percent year on year.

The company posted a net profit of RMB 515 million ($72.5 million) in the given year, from a net loss of RMB 730 million in the previous year.