JISCO posts net loss of RMB 1.05 billion for 2023

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 10:39:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Gansu Province-based Chinese steelmaker JISCO has announced an operating revenue of RMB 39.452 billion ($5.6 billion) for 2023, down 11.56 percent year on year, while posting a net loss of RMB 1.05 billion ($0.15 billion) for the year, compared to a net loss of RMB 2.476 billion recorded in 2022.

In the first three months this year, JISCO registered an operating revenue of RMB 8.207 billion ($1.2 billion), down 21.16 percent year on year, while posting a net loss of RMB 519 million ($73.1 million) for the given period, shifting from a net profit of RMB 30.7387 million recorded in the same period of 2023.