Shanxi Coking posts lower net profit for Q1

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 10:11:32 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Major Chinese coke producer Shanxi Province-based Shanxi Coking Co., Ltd. (Shanxi Coking) has announced that it has registered an operating revenue of RMB 1.821 billion ($0.26 billion) in the January-March period this year, down by 26.18 percent year on year, while it posted a net profit of RMB 65.825 million ($9.3 million) in the given period, down by 91.37 percent year on year.

The company stated that the decreases in its products’ sales volume and falling prices have contributed to the declines in operating revenue for the given period.