﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Shanxi Coking posts lower net profit for Q1

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 10:11:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Major Chinese coke producer Shanxi Province-based Shanxi Coking Co., Ltd. (Shanxi Coking) has announced that it has registered an operating revenue of RMB 1.821 billion ($0.26 billion) in the January-March period this year, down by 26.18 percent year on year, while it posted a net profit of RMB 65.825 million ($9.3 million) in the given period, down by 91.37 percent year on year.

The company stated that the decreases in its products’ sales volume and falling prices have contributed to the declines in operating revenue for the given period.


Tags: China Far East Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Shougang posts 41 percent decline in net profit in Q1

23 Apr | Steel News

Baogang Group’s operating revenue down 2.23 percent in 2023

19 Apr | Steel News

China’s Ansteel posts net loss of RMB 3.257 billion for 2023

29 Mar | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross losses total RMB 14.61 billion in Jan-Feb

27 Mar | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy posts net profit of RMB 59.694 billion for 2023

25 Mar | Steel News

China Coal Energy’s net profit up 7.0 percent in 2023

21 Mar | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales up 12.7% to 77.1 million mt in Jan-Feb

15 Mar | Steel News

Ansteel expects RMB 3.257 billion net loss for 2023, after profit in 2022

31 Jan | Steel News

Baosteel expects RMB 12.01 billion net profit for 2023, down 1.48%

30 Jan | Steel News

Hangzhou Steel’s net profit estimated at RMB 168 million in 2023

30 Jan | Steel News