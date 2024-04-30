﻿
Fushun Special Steel sees 90.21 percent rise in net profit in Q1

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 10:29:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fushun Special Steel (Special Steel) has announced that it has registered an operating revenue of RMB 2.071 billion ($0.3 billion) for the first three months this year, up 3.13 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 115 million ($16.2 million) for the given period, up 90.21 percent year on year.

In 2023, the company had achieved an operating revenue of RMB 8.575 billion ($1.2 billion), up 9.72 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 362 million ($51 million) for the year, up 84.43 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 7.1063


