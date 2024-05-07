China Shenhua Energy posts net profit of RMB 15.884 billion for Q1

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 09:54:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Major Chinese coal mining and washing company China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd has issued its financial report for the January-March period this year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 87.647 billion ($12.3 billion) in the given period, up 0.7 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 15.884 billion ($2.2 billion), down 14.7 percent year on year.

In the first three months this year, China Shenhua Energy sold 58.5 million mt of coal based on annual long-term contracts at an average selling price of RMB 490/mt ($69/mt), it sold 36.7 million mt of coal based on monthly long-term contracts, at an average selling price of RMB 737/mt ($104/mt), while it sold 16.2 million mt of coal in the spot market, at an average selling price of RMB 591/mt ($83/mt).