﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China Shenhua Energy posts net profit of RMB 15.884 billion for Q1

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 09:54:02 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Major Chinese coal mining and washing company China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd has issued its financial report for the January-March period this year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 87.647 billion ($12.3 billion) in the given period, up 0.7 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 15.884 billion ($2.2 billion), down 14.7 percent year on year.

In the first three months this year, China Shenhua Energy sold 58.5 million mt of coal based on annual long-term contracts at an average selling price of RMB 490/mt ($69/mt), it sold 36.7 million mt of coal based on monthly long-term contracts, at an average selling price of RMB 737/mt ($104/mt), while it sold 16.2 million mt of coal in the spot market, at an average selling price of RMB 591/mt ($83/mt).


Tags: China Far East Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

JISCO posts net loss of RMB 1.05 billion for 2023

30 Apr | Steel News

Fushun Special Steel sees 90.21 percent rise in net profit in Q1

30 Apr | Steel News

Baosteel sees 2% fall in net profit in 2023, output and sales to increase slightly in 2024

29 Apr | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross loss totals RMB 21.36 billion in Q1

29 Apr | Steel News

Lingyuan Steel posts net loss of RMB 681 million for 2023

26 Apr | Steel News

Shanxi Coking posts lower net profit for Q1

23 Apr | Steel News

Shougang posts 41 percent decline in net profit in Q1

23 Apr | Steel News

Baogang Group’s operating revenue down 2.23 percent in 2023

19 Apr | Steel News

China’s Ansteel posts net loss of RMB 3.257 billion for 2023

29 Mar | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross losses total RMB 14.61 billion in Jan-Feb

27 Mar | Steel News