﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Shougang posts 41 percent decline in net profit in Q1

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 10:08:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Beijing-based Chinese steelmaker Shougang Co., Ltd has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 113.761 billion ($16 billion) in the January-March period this year, down by 3.71 percent year on year, while it posted a net profit of RMB 664 million ($93.5 million) in the given period, down by 40.98 percent year on year.

The company stated that the raw material prices have been at relatively high levels in the given period, while the demand has not improved as market players had expected, resulting in bigger declines at finished steel prices than raw material prices. The company’s operating performance has been negatively affected.

$1 = RMB 7.1059


Tags: China Far East Fin. Reports Shougang Steel  

Similar articles

Shougang posts net profit of RMB 540 million for July-September

27 Oct | Steel News

Shougang’s net profit up 293.19 percent in 2021

18 Mar | Steel News

Shougang’s net profit up 428.16 percent in Q1

30 Apr | Steel News

Shougang Co. posts net loss of RMB 349.43 million for H1

30 Aug | Steel News

Shougang details results of subsidiaries for 2011

23 Jul | Steel News

Shougang Steel and Baogang incur net losses in Q1

25 Apr | Steel News

Several Chinese steel companies report losses for Q1

17 Apr | Steel News

Shougang reports big drop in net profit for 2011

16 Apr | Steel News

Shougang Tonggang achieves sales revenue of RMB 26.8 billion in 2011

10 Feb | Steel News

Shougang posts 96 percent drop in net profit for 2011

31 Jan | Steel News