Shougang’s net profit up 293.19 percent in 2021

Friday, 18 March 2022 13:53:23 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Beijing-based Chinese steelmaker Shougang Co., Ltd has issued its preliminary financial report for 2021, announcing that it realized an operating revenue of RMB 133.398 billion ($21.04 billion) in the given year, up 66.85 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 7.024 billion ($1.1 billion) attributable to the shareholders of the listed company, up 293.19 percent year on year.

The company said that the optimization of its product structure contributed to the rises in its net profit in the given year.


