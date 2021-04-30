Shougang’s net profit up 428.16 percent in Q1

Friday, 30 April 2021 11:42:32 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Beijing-based Chinese steelmaker Shougang Co., Ltd has announced that in the first quarter this year it realized an operating revenue of RMB 29.273 billion ($4.5 billion), up 69.36 percent year on year, while it registered a net profit of RMB 1.044 billion ($0.16 billion) attributable to the shareholders of the listed company, up 428.16 percent year on year.

The company said that the upgrading of the product structure and the enhancement of its competitiveness in the market resulted in its better performance in the given period.