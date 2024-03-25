﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China Shenhua Energy posts net profit of RMB 59.694 billion for 2023

Monday, 25 March 2024 11:30:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Major Chinese coal mining and washing company China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd has issued its financial report for 2023, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 343.1 billion ($48.3 billion) in the given year, down 0.42 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 59.694 billion ($8.1 billion), down 14.29 percent year on year.

China Shenhua Energy stated that its average coal sales price declined by 9.3 percent year on year, contributing to the decrease in operating revenue for 2023.

At the same time, China Shenhua Energy said it expects to record an operating revenue of RMB 330 billion ($46.5 billion) for 2024. The company said that coal prices in 2024 may fluctuate within a reasonable range, though tight supply may occur in localized areas and during certain periods of time due to seasonal fluctuations, emergencies and other factors.


Tags: China Far East Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

China Coal Energy’s net profit up 7.0 percent in 2023

21 Mar | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales up 12.7% to 77.1 million mt in Jan-Feb

15 Mar | Steel News

Ansteel expects RMB 3.257 billion net loss for 2023, after profit in 2022

31 Jan | Steel News

Baosteel expects RMB 12.01 billion net profit for 2023, down 1.48%

30 Jan | Steel News

Hangzhou Steel’s net profit estimated at RMB 168 million in 2023

30 Jan | Steel News

Baogang expects net profit of RMB 450-560 million for 2023

30 Jan | Steel News

Chongqing Steel foresees net loss of RMB 1.592 billion for 2023

30 Jan | Steel News

Sansteel Minguang expects net loss of RMB 664 million for 2023

30 Jan | Steel News

Liuzhou Steel posts reduced net loss for 2023

29 Jan | Steel News

Shanxi Coking expects net profit to decline by 46.79-52.99 percent in 2023

29 Jan | Steel News