China Shenhua Energy posts net profit of RMB 59.694 billion for 2023

Monday, 25 March 2024 11:30:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Major Chinese coal mining and washing company China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd has issued its financial report for 2023, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 343.1 billion ($48.3 billion) in the given year, down 0.42 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 59.694 billion ($8.1 billion), down 14.29 percent year on year.

China Shenhua Energy stated that its average coal sales price declined by 9.3 percent year on year, contributing to the decrease in operating revenue for 2023.

At the same time, China Shenhua Energy said it expects to record an operating revenue of RMB 330 billion ($46.5 billion) for 2024. The company said that coal prices in 2024 may fluctuate within a reasonable range, though tight supply may occur in localized areas and during certain periods of time due to seasonal fluctuations, emergencies and other factors.