Friday, 15 March 2024 13:41:50 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Major Chinese coal mining company China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd has announced that its coal sales amounted to 77.1 million mt in the January-February period this year, up 12.7 percent year on year.

In February this year, China Shenhua Energy sold 38.6 million mt of coal, up 0.8 percent year on year.