Thursday, 21 March 2024 11:05:45 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Major Chinese coal mining company China Coal Energy Co., Ltd. announced that its net profit amounted to RMB 19.534 billion ($2.8 billion) in 2023, up 7.0 percent year on year.

In the given year, the company registered an operating revenue of RMB 192.969 billion ($27.2 billion), down 12.52 percent year on year.