Lingyuan Steel’s crude steel output down 21.09 percent for H1, 2025

Thursday, 11 September 2025 09:44:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Ansteel Group Lingyuan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Lingyuan Steel) has stated during its investor relations activities that it produced 2.249 million mt of crude steel, 2.11 million mt of pig iron and 2.1868 million mt of finished steel, down 21.09 percent, 18.09 percent and 21.97 percent, year on year, respectively.

The company announced that it planned to produce 5.05 million mt of pig iron, while it planned to require 7.41 million mt of iron ore, in which approximately 8 percent will come from the company's own mines, about 40 percent will be imported ore, and the rest will be sourced from domestic local mines.


