Linde India to acquire Tata Steel’s industrial gas assets at Kalinganagar steel mill

Thursday, 05 September 2024 14:58:53 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Industrial gas producer Linde India has entered into an agreement with Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited to buy-out the latter’s industrial gas asset at the Kalinganagar steel mill in the eastern state of Odisha, according to a regulatory filing by Linde India on Thursday, September 5.

“Linde India has entered into a plant sale agreement with Tata Steel Limited for acquiring their industrial gas supply assets - the 2 X 1,800 mt per day Air Separation Units (ASUs) at their Kalinganagar Phase 2 expansion project,” the filing stated.

Linde India Limited, a subsidiary of BOC Group UK, which holds a 75 percent stake in the company, specialises in the production of industrial and medical gases as well as in the construction of both cryogenic and non-cryogenic air separation plants. 


Tags: India Indian Subcon Tata Steel 

