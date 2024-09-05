Linde India to acquire Tata Steel’s industrial gas assets at Kalinganagar steel mill

Industrial gas producer Linde India has entered into an agreement with Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited to buy-out the latter’s industrial gas asset at the Kalinganagar steel mill in the eastern state of Odisha, according to a regulatory filing by Linde India on Thursday, September 5.

“Linde India has entered into a plant sale agreement with Tata Steel Limited for acquiring their industrial gas supply assets - the 2 X 1,800 mt per day Air Separation Units (ASUs) at their Kalinganagar Phase 2 expansion project,” the filing stated.

Linde India Limited, a subsidiary of BOC Group UK, which holds a 75 percent stake in the company, specialises in the production of industrial and medical gases as well as in the construction of both cryogenic and non-cryogenic air separation plants.