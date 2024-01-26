﻿
English
Linde India expands long-term gas supply agreement with SAIL

Friday, 26 January 2024
       

Industrial gas major Linde India has expanded its long-term supply agreement with government-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Linde India statement said on Friday, January 26.

Linde India currently supplies oxygen, nitrogen and argon to SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill in Odisha, eastern India, from two on-site air separation units (ASUs), which are operating at full capacity.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Linde India will now build, own, and operate an additional 1,000 mt per day ASU, nearly doubling Linde’s on-site production at Rourkela.

Linde’s investment is expected to be approximately $60 million.

Expected to come online in 2026, Linde’s new facility will also supply industrial gases to Linde’s existing and new local commercial customers in the region.

“We look forward to supporting SAIL’s expansion, building on our track record of safety and reliably supplying industrial gases across three major sites. The investment will also enhance Linde’s local network in Odisha, enabling us to meet demand for industrial gases in one of the fastest growing regions in the country,” Moloy Banerjee, president ASEAN & South Asia, Linde, said in the statement.


