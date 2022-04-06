﻿
Liberty Liège’s restructuring complicated by higher energy prices

Wednesday, 06 April 2022
       

UK-based Liberty Steel’s Belgium-based subsidiary Liberty Liège’s restructuring process has been much more complex due to the huge rise in energy and carbon prices over the last few months and supply shortages amid recent geopolitical developments, according to a Liberty Steel spokesperson. Nevertheless, Liberty Liège has made good progress on its new business plan, which will support the sustainable future of the business, and remains committed to delivering the investment required to secure that future.

Liberty Liège is awaiting a court decision on a business plan submitted to ensure the future of the plant. The decision is expected to be announced on April 13.

“Liberty Liège calls on its stakeholders to support the business plan submitted to the court as it will avoid a potential disruption of production,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Liberty Liège restarted its packaging line at the Tilleur plant in Belgium in February, following maintenance works that lasted three months, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


