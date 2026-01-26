Belgium’s Bekaert launches new steel fiber brand Dramix® Loop™

Belgium-based steel cord and wire manufacturer Bekaert has announced that it has introduced Dramix® Loop™, its most sustainable steel fiber to date, marking a major step forward in circular construction. With this launch, Bekaert becomes the first company in the industry to produce steel fibers from end-of-life tires at industrial scale, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of concrete reinforcement.

From end-of-life tires to concrete reinforcement

Dramix® Loop™ is made from high-grade steel recovered from end-of-life tire cords, directly addressing one of the tire industry’s key challenges: circularity. Bekaert’s proprietary process preserves the steel’s inherent tensile strength while avoiding carbon-intensive reprocessing.

Existing Dramix® steel fibers already enable:

up to 20 percent less concrete use,

up to 50 percent less steel consumption, and

up to 35 percent lower carbon emissions compared with traditional reinforcement solutions.

Dramix® Loop™ goes further, combining proven mechanical performance with dramatically improved environmental impact.

Significant carbon reductions and circular value

Dramix® Loop™ combines safety, performance and sustainability, while reducing carbon emissions by up to 80 percent compared with traditional reinforcement. He added that using end-of-life steel brings the product’s carbon footprint close to zero, adding an additional layer of value through circularity.

Bekaert noted that Dramix® Loop™ demonstrates how circular material innovation can deliver both high structural performance and meaningful environmental benefits.