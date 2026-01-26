 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Global DRI output...

Global DRI output up 5.3 percent in 2025

Monday, 26 January 2026 14:34:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 12 countries, accounting for approximately 85 percent of total world DRI production in 2024, amounted to 11.04 million metric tons in December 2025, decreasing by 1.7 percent month on month and up by 14.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 129.2 million metric tons in 2025, up by 5.3 percent compared to 2024.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in December last year, with its DRI output amounting to 5.2 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Egypt in December, with outputs of 3 million mt, 700,000 mt and 645,000 mt respectively.

Shares in global DRI production - 2025


Tags: Raw Mat World Steelmaking 

Similar articles

World crude steel output down two percent in 2025

23 Jan | Steel News

BMI raises 2026 coking coal price forecast to $190/mt on strong India and China import demand

08 Jan | Steel News

TCUD: Divergences in global crude steel production are deepening

25 Dec | Steel News

Global DRI output up 4.5 percent in November 2025

24 Dec | Steel News

World crude steel output down 4.6 percent in November 2025

23 Dec | Steel News

Global BPI market assesses new CBAM benchmarks in Europe, ex-Brazil prices up

12 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Fitch raises coking coal price forecast for 2025, iron ore price to fall as global supply rises

08 Dec | Steel News

HBI prices firm amid shortage in global market

05 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

US import long steel stable to up on scant supply and steady to higher scrap

25 Nov | Longs and Billet

Global DRI output down 1.4 percent in October 2025

24 Nov | Steel News