Global DRI output up 5.3 percent in 2025

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 12 countries, accounting for approximately 85 percent of total world DRI production in 2024, amounted to 11.04 million metric tons in December 2025, decreasing by 1.7 percent month on month and up by 14.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 129.2 million metric tons in 2025, up by 5.3 percent compared to 2024.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in December last year, with its DRI output amounting to 5.2 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Egypt in December, with outputs of 3 million mt, 700,000 mt and 645,000 mt respectively.

Shares in global DRI production - 2025