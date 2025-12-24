 |  Login 
Global DRI output up 4.5 percent in November 2025

Wednesday, 24 December 2025 15:52:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 12 countries, accounting for approximately 85 percent of total world DRI production in 2024, amounted to 11.13 million metric tons in November this year, decreasing by 3.1 percent month on month and up by 4.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 118.02 million metric tons in the first eleven months of this year, up by 4.6 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in November this year, with its DRI output amounting to 4.85 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia in November, with outputs of 3.82 million mt, 620,000 mt and 519,000 mt respectively.

